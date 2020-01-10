Final+decision+on+the+UNP+leadership+next+Thursday

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 8:14

It was decided at the meeting of the group of UNP MPs held at UNP Sirikotha headquarters, to make the final decision regarding the UNP leadership next Thursday.



Reports say that a large number of MPs including party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe were present at the discussion held yesterday regarding the party leadership and other upcoming activities.



MP Sujeeva Senasinghe said that at this meeting a large number of MPs had proposed to party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe that the party leadership should be given to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa with the aim of contesting at the upcoming general election.

However MPs Naveen Dissanayake, Vajira Abeywardhana, John Amaratunaga, Akila Viraj Kaariyawasam and Paalitha Range Bandaara proposed that party leadership should go to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya for re-strengthening the party’s Buddhist basis



