High Ranking American, Russian and Chinese officials to visit the island next week

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 12:31

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will travel to Sri Lanka from January 13th to 14th.

During the two-day visit to Colombo, the U.S. top official will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled visit Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit on the 14th.

Lavrov will meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also planning to hold talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

They plan to discuss the current state of relations between Russia and Sri Lanka, the prospects for promoting political dialogue, developing cooperation in the trade-economic, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as to discuss expanding the bilateral treaty and legal basis.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is to visit Sri Lanka from 13th to 14th January.

The Minister is scheduled to have formal talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the brief visit.



