Female+Owner+of+a+Hotel+in+Unawatuna+murdered+

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 12:30

An owner of a tourist hotel in Unawatuna Galle has been attacked with a sharp object last night.

Police said two assailants had arrived in a motorcycle, killed the victim, aged 34 and fled the scene.

It is also revealed that two assailants had attempted to kill the victim in June last year and her husband who is domiciled in Italy believed to be given a contract to the two assailants.

They were arrested by police later. But the real killers were still at large.

Police believe that the contract killers were sent again yesterday by the victim’s husband as the couple had a feud over the land property.

Several police teams have been deployed to arrest the absconding suspects.