SLFP & SLPP to discuss General Election in the ensuing days

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 13:15

The SLPP and the SLFP are scheduled to begin talks about the manner in which to contest the forthcoming General Election within the next few days.

An SLPP senior member stated that a common election symbol will be top on the agenda.

In addition, the election manifesto and the propaganda campaign will also be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, before the Presidential Election, the two parties basically agreed to contest the General Election under chair symbol.

However, some proposals have been made to contest the General Election under the symbol - flower bud.