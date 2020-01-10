3+Arrested+from+a+group+that+robs+jewellery+from+commuters+

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 13:15

Police have arrested three members of an organized gold jewellery robbers group in Balangoda yesterday. Police Media Division stated that among the suspect are two women.

Following the interrogations, Balangoda police recovered 4 gold chains, 2 wristlets, 6 rings, 2 earrings and 2 pendants from the suspects.

It is also revealed that the group had engaged in the robbery in Badulla, Vavuniya, Ratnapura, Balangoda and several other areas for a long time.

Police are investigating to arrest several other members of the group.