Friday, 10 January 2020 - 19:28

ASP ARPJ Alwis has been appointed as the acting director of the Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Division.

The Police Media Division stated that the director of the Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Division SSP JPD Jayasinghe has been transferred to another division.

Police Media Division stated in its communiqué that the transfer of SSP Jayasinghe has been made on the recommendation of the police commission on the requirement of the service.