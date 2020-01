Friday, 10 January 2020 - 19:29

TWO COOPERATION OFFICERS TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR SOLICITING BRIBES

The subject Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has ordered to conduct an investigation against two officers attached to the Ceylon Petroleum Terminal.

The Minister has received complaints against the two officers serving at the fuel transportation division for soliciting bribes.

The Power and Energy Ministry stated that the minister has instructed the ministry secretary to conduct an investigation and submit a report to him immediately.