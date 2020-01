Friday, 10 January 2020 - 19:27

Sinhale Sanvidanaya revealed another voice clip recorded between MP Ranjan Ramanayake and former director-general of the commission of bribery and corruption and former solicitor general, Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe today.

The organization commented on the current director-general of the Commission to investigate allegations of bribery or corruption, Sarath Jayamanne as well.