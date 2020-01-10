Presidential+Commission+appointed+to+look+in+to+discrepancies+in+ETI+deal

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 21:45

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 3 member commission to look in to discrepancies pertaining to ETI holdings.

Retired Supreme Court Judge K T Chithrasiri will head the commission which also includes retired solicitor general Suhada Gamlath and senior banker D M Gunasekara.

The commission has been vested with powers through a gazette to look in to the sale of ETI Finance which was faced with severe financial difficulties.

The extraordinary gazette notification issued by the President in this regard enumerated that ETI's assets include Swarna Mahal Financial Services, EAP Broadcasting, EAP Films and Theaters Limited, Hotel Sapphire, Swarna Mahal Jewelers and ETI Finance.

Attention will also be drawn towards the sale of media institutions to a foreign company in violation of Sri Lankan laws.

The President has ordered the Commission on ETI to submit its report within three months.