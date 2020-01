Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:25

Iran was targeting four US embassies, says Trump

US President Donald Trump says that Iran was planning attacks on four US embassies when its top general was killed.

When asked what threat led to last Friday's US drone strike, he said they believed it would've been four embassies."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, answering a question posed by a journalist said that “Imminent threats included attacks on US embassies", as he announced new sanctions against Iran.