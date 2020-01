Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 7:58

Presidential Commission on Easter Attacks obtains evidence from 39 people

The Presidential Investigative Commission looking in to the Easter Sunday attacks has obtained evidence from 39 persons.

A senior spokesperson said that the commission intends in obtaining evidence from 300 persons.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila and few Senior Police Officers gave evidence before the commission.