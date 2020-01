Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 7:58

3 Sri Lankan female students in Azerbaijan die in a fire

Three Sri Lankan female students died of smoke inhalation in Baku - Azerbaijan.

All three victims are female students at Western Caspian University in Baku.

Reportedly, the victims are aged between 21 to 25 and have been living in the same apartment for two months.

They died from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire caused by an electric short circuit.