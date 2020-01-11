Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:43

ETI depositors commend the Presidential commission - Accusations levelled against members of the previous regime as well

Independent group to protect ETI depositors states that MP Ranjan Ramanayaka and many others in the previous government were involved in the malpractices that occurred at ETI holdings.



Members of the organisation stated this addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today.



They also stated that steps taken by the President to appoint a commission is commendable.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a 3 member commission to look in to discrepancies pertaining to ETI holdings.



Retired Supreme Court Judge K T Chithrasiri will head the commission which also includes retired solicitor general Suhada Gamlath and senior banker D M Gunasekara.



The commission has been vested with powers through a gazette to look in to the sale of ETI Finance which was faced with severe financial difficulties.



The extraordinary gazette notification issued by the President in this regard enumerated that ETI's assets include Swarna Mahal Financial Services, EAP Broadcasting, EAP Films and Theaters Limited, Hotel Sapphire, Swarna Mahal Jewelers and ETI Finance.



Attention will also be drawn towards the sale of media institutions to a foreign company in violation of Sri Lankan laws.



The President has ordered the Commission on ETI to submit its report within three months.



