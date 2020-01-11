Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:46

More voice recordings of Ranjan emerge which reveals influences made on former head of the FCID and several others

Nava Sinhala Ravaya organisation released yet another voice recording of Ranjana Ramanayaka to media today.



The voice recording is between UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayaka and former head of the FCID, retired senior DIG Ravi Vaidyalankara.



In the voice recording Ranjan Ramanayaka speaks about the imprisonment of Minister Johnston Fernando.



Meanwhile, Nava Sinhala Ravaya organisation released another voice recording between Ranjan Ramanayaka and former IP of the CID Nishantha de Silva.



