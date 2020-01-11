Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:49

Be aware of unseen forces - The Maha Sanga tells the President

Anu Nayaka of the Malwathu Chapter, Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri thero advised President Gotabaya Rajapakse to be aware of unseen forces that might appear in different forms.



The thero stated this when President Gotabaya Rajapakse paid a courtesy call on the chief prelate and the Maha Sanga of the Malwathu Chapter today.



The President also paid a courtesy call on the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter as well as the Chief prelate of the Ramannya Chapter.



