Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57

Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain

Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations due to flooding.



"Dubai Airports can confirm that due to heavy rainfall and flooding earlier today, Dubai International (DXB) is experiencing operational disruptions," an official said.



"We are working closely with our service partners to get back to full operations as soon as possible, however flight delays are expected to continue through the day with some cancellations and diversions to Dubai World Central (DWC)."



Passengers were asked to check revised times with airlines and budget sufficient time to reach the airport.



The Roads and Transport Authority urged residents to use the metro in Dubai to avoid traffic snarls as commuters reported being stranded on the roads for hours.