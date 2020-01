Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 7:57

Audio clips on Ekneligoda incident also leaked

The Mawbima Wenuwen Ranawiruwo Organization made a revelation regarding an audio clip which contains a conversation pertaining to Prageeth Ekneligoda.

Convenor Retired Major Ajith Prasanna expressed these views at a media briefing in Colombo yesterday.

He blamed Patali Champika Ranawaka for the disappearance of Prageeth Ekneligoda.