Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger at officials, calling them liars for having denied shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Protests took place outside at least two universities, with tear gas reportedly fired.

US President Donald Trump tweeted support for the "inspiring" protests.

Iran on Saturday admitted downing the jet "unintentionally", three days after the crash that killed 176 people.