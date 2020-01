Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:09

4 arrested of obstructing the duty of the STF

4 individuals have been arrested for obstructing the duty of STF officers and assaulting them in the Uhana area in Ampara.

The police media unit said that the assault had been carried out yesterday when the officers were transporting a pile of wood which was abandoned after they were cut down at the Laathugala reserve in Uhana.

A group who came in a three wheeler have obstructed the road and carried out the assault.

The suspects are to be produced before the Ampara magistrate today.