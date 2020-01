Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:09

Minister Doughlas tours in South to look into the problems of the fishermen

Minister of fisheries and aquatic resources Douglas Devananda says that the current government will provide immediate solutions to the problems of the fishermen.

He further noted that they are in the process of identifying their problems and providing them solutions under the guidance of the president and the prime minister after visiting the fisheries harbour.

Accordingly the minister who visited several fisheries harbors in the south visited the Ambalangoda fisheries harbor last afternoon.