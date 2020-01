Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 19:33

The Colombo central crime prevention unit has arrested three suspects with over 1.6 kilograms of heroin, 403 grams of ICE and 573 grams of Kerala cannabis worth over 25 million in their possession from Dematagoda.

The 42, 24 and 26 year old suspects will be produced before the Maligakanda magistrate’s court tomorrow.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspects have closed connections to infamous drug dealers in the country.