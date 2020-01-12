HiruNews
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 14:40
8 hospitalized following an argument in Bulath kohupitiya
8 youth who were attempting to settle a argument between two parties in the Bulathkohupitiya area in Kegalle have been attacked with acid.

Even though the victims have been admitted to the hospital immediately, hospital sources said two are in critical condition.

8 youth who were drawing on the outside walls of the fudfrdkaf;dg cave temple in Kegalle have faced the acid attack.

They have met this fate when they were attempting to settle an argument between two families in the surrounding area.

A hospital spokesperson said that 6 out of the 8 youth have sustained burn injuries.



