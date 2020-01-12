Two former ministers influenced Duminda’s decision- A national newspaper reports

Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 19:38

The Sinhala newspaper Divayina Irida Sangraya reported as its main story today that two ministers of the former government has threatened the chief justice at the time Priyasad Depp regarding the verdict of the appeal filed against the high court’s verdict to impose death sentence for the group including Duminda Silva.

Divayina reported its main story today under the title ‘‘දුමින්ද එල්ලන්නැයි හිටපු අගවිනිසුරුට ඇමතිවරු දෙදෙනෙක් තර්ජනය කරලා’’.

The story reveals that a high ranking official of the former government has stated three ministers to meet the chief justice and demand him to arrive at a unanimous final decision.

It goes on to say that one minister has not agreed for this and therefore two ministers have threatened the chief justice.

Similarly another two page letter was also published in the Divayina newspaper under the title ‘‘දුමින්ද නිදහස් වූ තීන්දුව රන්ජන්, පද්මිණී සහ ශානි ආපසු හැරවූ හැටි’’

Quote

As it is heard on the first voice clip, Shani Abeysekera stooped to the level of washing pots and pans of Ranjan’s house with regard to the judgment on Duminda.

Upon listening to these recordings, it is evident that Duminda received a court decision in accordance to a plan executed by the police through manipulation of certain court judges and did not receive a legal punishment”

The letter elaborates.

“This should be now compared with the telephone conversation Ranjan has with Padmini.

Prior to the date of the hearing, Shani mentions the court verdict to Ranjan.

After listening to the conversation it is clear that Duminda is currently being penalized based on a political agenda, and not in accordance to a fair verdict.

There is no need to further delay justice being served for this sinful act commited in the name of justice.

Justice should be served to Duminda immediately upon conducting an investigation into the matter.

Justice should be served to the judiciary of this country.

The country should be made aware of the influences who fueled Ranjan to deal with the judiciary in such a manner.

Even though the voice was Ranjans, those backing him, should also be held responsible and appropriate legal action should be decided on.

Regardless of Duminda being released now, regardless of the compensation he receives, can the time wasted on a futile death sentence be bought back?

Can defamation, criticism be compensated?

The government is yet to take stern legal approach despite the publics response against Ranjan Shani Padmini etc. who have collectively abused the law of this country.

I write emphasizing that this delayed due process, is not only unfair on Duminda, but also the entire country”.

Meanwhile a peaceful protest was held today demanding for justice for former parliamentarian Duminda Silva by investigating into information which was revealed from the audio recordings of parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake about influencing the court.

A large crowd including bikkus and civil organization representatives participated in the protest which was held at the Kolonnawa city centre.

The general secretary of the “Yatharthaya organization” venerable Kiri-ibban-aarey Vijitha thera who participated in the protest stated that the imprisonment of former parliamentarian Duminda Silva was a result of a political conspiracy.

The chairman of the sinhaley national organization Dan Priyasad and former provincial councilor S.A.D Jagath Kumara were also present at the protest.