Monday, 13 January 2020 - 10:58

The meteorology department predicts that thundershowers will develop at several places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts in the evening or towards the night.

The department stated that the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the island, especially in the North Western and Western provinces and in the Hambantota and Moneragala districts.