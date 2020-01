Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31

A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of some 8,000 people living nearby.

The plume coming from the Taal volcano, south of the capital Manila, stretched about 1km into the sky.

Rumbling sounds and tremors were also reported around Taal - the Philippines' second-most active volcano - on Sunday.

Authorities raised the alert level, warning that a "hazardous eruption" was possible within weeks.