Monday, 13 January 2020 - 10:57

A 24-year-old youth was killed in an accident in Mungiaru area in Mullaitivu last evening.

The Pudukuduirippu police said that the accident had occurred when a motorcycle which was speeding had crashed into a electricity lamp post.

The youth who was seriously injured in the accident has died after being admitted to the Pudukuduirippu Hospital.

The Pudukuduirippu police are conducting further investigations