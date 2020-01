Monday, 13 January 2020 - 10:56

The Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas will be disrupted for a period of 24 hours from 8.00 am today (13).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola, Hendala, Elakanda and Gonawala will be suspended till 8.00 am tomorrow (14).