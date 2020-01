Monday, 13 January 2020 - 10:55

A woman has set herself on fire while grieving for her 17-year-old daughter who committed suicide. The mother succumbed to her burn injuries at the Jaffna Hospital on the 11th.

Our correspondent stated that a 48-year-old woman from Kokkuvil, Jaffna has set herself on fire.

The 17-year-old daughter of the woman, committed suicide by hanging herself on the 08th of this month.

The mother, who had sustained severe burns, died while being treated in hospital.