Senior Representatives of America, Russia and China to arrive in the island

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 7:58

Three top officials from Russia, China, and the United States will be visiting Sri Lanka this week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi and U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will be visiting Sri Lanka this week.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

He will meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, also holds talks with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Russian Minister plans to discuss the current state of Russian-Sri Lankan relations, the prospects for promoting political dialogue, the development of cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as consider expanding the bilateral legal framework.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrives in Colombo tonight.

He will meet Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena at the Ministry on the same day.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will also arrive in Sri Lanka today.

During the two-day visit to Colombo, the U.S. top official will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights.