CCD+says+that+an+investigation+will+be+launched+upon+receiving+the+government+analysts+report

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 8:13

The Colombo crimes division says that legal action would be sought once the government analysts report is received on the CDs and hard drives retrieved from the residence of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

The CCD had handed over the CDs and Hard drives to the government analyst department last Friday.

Accordingly, the report is to be received within the course of this week.

Meanwhile the government analysts department noted that if a court order is received, MP Ranjan Ramanayake will also be summoned to the department for inspection.

The CCD handed over CDs, Hard drives, laptops and an unlicensed fire arm along with live ammunition which were discovered at the Madiwela residence of Ranjan Ramanayake to the government analysts department on the 9th of January.