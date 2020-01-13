Individuals+who+launched+the+acid+attack+at+the+youth+in+Bulathkohupitiya+also+hospitalized.

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 8:12

An investigation has by been launched for arresting the persons involved in the acid attack in the clash that erupted between two factions in Moronthota in Bulathkohupitiya in Kegalle.

Reports say that currently six youths subjected to the acid attack are being treated at the Kegalle general hospital.

Eight youths subjected to the acid attack when they tried to settle a clash that had cropped up between two groups in MORonthota had been hospitalised.

However police said that the persons who had carried out the acid attack too have got admitted to the same Kegalle general hospital saying that a certain group had attacked them