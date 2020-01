Monday, 13 January 2020 - 10:52

Two arrested with heroin in Maligawatta

Two persons have been arrested in the Maligawatta area with heroin.

The police media unit stated that the suspects were arrested yesterday following two raids carried out on information received by the Maligawatta Police.

3 grams and 80 milligrams of heroin and two grams and 210 milligrams of heroin were recovered from the two suspects.