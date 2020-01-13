STF+operation+to+uncover+large+scale+cannabis+cultivation

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:29

The police special task force has raided a cannabis farm operated secretively under the guise of a flower nursery and arrested three suspects in Bolawatta North, Wennappuwa.

The cannabis cultivation has been carried out in a 50 perch area covered with coconut leaves. 463 cannabis trees around 5 months old and 300 other smaller trees and over 100 nursery plants and 25 potted plants have been discovered.

It has been revealed that the cultivation was carried out by purchasing seeds priced at LKR 10,000 per kg from the Thanamalwila and Siyambalanduwa areas.

Special Task Force personnel have taken steps to hand over the suspects and the Cannabis to the Wennappuwa Police.

The suspects are to be produced before the Marawila Magistrate's Court












