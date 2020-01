Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:20

Residents of the area are currently engaged in a protest blocking the Madolsima-Akiriya road from the Dumo area.

This is in protest for not being provided a replacement bus from the Sri Lanka Transport Board for the one that met with an accident recently.

At least nine persons were killed and 40 others were injured when a SLTB bus toppled into a precipice in the 6th mile post on the Madolsima road in Passara.