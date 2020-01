Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:16

A pre-school teacher arrested in connection with a youth being shot dead on the 10th of this month in the Samadigama area in Thanamalwila, has been remanded until today.

The woman was arrested yesterday and produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate.

It has also been revealed that the pre-school teacher had an affair with the deceased youth.

The suspect is a 37-year-old resident of Bodagama - Samadigama area. A destroyed mobile phone has been recovered from the suspect.