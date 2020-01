Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:18

The Ministry of Transport Services states that 2500 new buses are expected to be added to the Sri Lanka Transport Board by the end of this year.

At present there are 6,000 buses in the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) but there are only 2,000 buses which can be used.

The Cabinet has given approval to import 400 new buses with 36 to 56 seats and 100 buses with 26 seats.