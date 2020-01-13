A+study+to+distinctively+identify+medicinal+plants

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:51

Dr. Nimal Karunasiri, Head of the Botanical Section of the Nawinna Ayurvedic Research Institute states that a research project has been launched to distinctively identify the medicinal plants used in indigenous medicine in the country.

He said that the study is focused on identifying the specific medicinal herb names to determine whether they are specific to the respective herbs and whether it is the right medicinal plant that is sold in ayurvedic pharmacies.

Ayurvedic doctor Nimal Karunasiri further stated that the Peradeniya Primary Education Institute and the Navinna Ayurvedic Research Institute and the National Science Foundation are jointly working on this project.