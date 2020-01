Monday, 13 January 2020 - 11:58

Public trust has eroded regarding the judiciary - Minister of Justice

Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms Nimal Siripala de Silva states that the people are unable to trust the judiciary as a result of the various information that is being surfaced through the recorded telephone conversations.

The Minister further stated that the distrust and suspicion among the people should be eliminated.

He was speaking at a public meeting held in Ambagasdowa, Uva Paranagama yesterday (12).