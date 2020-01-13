Political+party+leaders+meet+on+the+appointment+of+select+committees.

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:57

A special party leadership meeting has commenced in Parliament today under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The main topic of discussion will be the appointment of a Select Committee and its composition for the re-constitution of the now dissolved select committees.



The Parliament is scheduled to meet again on the 21st of this month and matters regarding the 21st meeting will also be discussed at the party leaders meeting.



Following the appointment of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the Gazette Notification for the termination of the Third Term of the 8th Parliament was issued on December 03 last year.

Accordingly, many select committees including COPE, Standing Orders, Petitions and Ministries have been terminated.

Therefore, the appointment of a select committee to reconstitute these oversight and select committees will be discussed today at the party leaders meeting.

A parliamentary spokesperson stated that the number of members of the select committee and the number of members allocated for the government and opposition would be decided.

The Speaker will then present the decision to the Parliament and after being approved in parliament the committees will meet.

Decisions on the composition of such Committees, including the appointment of members to the dissolved committees, shall be made thereafter.