The government analyst begins investigations on Ranjan’s voice recordings - Another allegation from Nava Sinhala Ravaya.

A member of the Colombo Crime Division told our news team the progress report of MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s leaked voice recordings, CDs and computer data would be released by the Government Analyst within this week.



At the same time, an investigation has already been initiated over the behaviour of the police officers who arrested MP Ramanayake.



Sinhale Jathika Sanvidhanaya states that fielding Sajith Premadasa as the UNP candidate in the last Presidential Election is part of the conspiracy hatched by Ranjan Ramanayake and his favourites.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Nava Sinhala Ravaya Jathika Sanvidhanaya Magalkande Sudatta Thera said the behaviour of the Attorney General’s Department in the legal process with regard to former parliamentarian Duminda Silva is also disputable.