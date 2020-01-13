Commission+to+investigate+financial+irregularities+in+the+Department+of+Motor+Traffic

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:48

The Ministry of Passenger Transport, Management, Power and Energy has decided to appoint a Commission to look into the serious financial irregularities that have taken place in the Department of Motor Traffic during the last Government.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry H.M. Gamini Seneviratne to appoint the relevant commission last week.

Accordingly, the Commission will be appointed next week and its members will be nominated by the Secretary to the Ministry.

The Department of Motor Traffic Commissioner has signed an agreement with a private company to prepare, print, network, build and transfer vehicle permits.

The Commissioner of Motor Traffic has reportedly paid a sum of Rs. 17,500 million as late payment since the contract was not terminated even though it should have been terminated by the end of 2016.

A spokesperson for the ministry said that it has been reported that the relevant private company has paid several top officials of the department nearly Rs. 100,000 per month.

Accordingly, the subject Minister has decided to appoint a commission to look into the matter and conduct investigations.