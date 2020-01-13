A+man+sentenced+to+30+years+in+prison+for+sexually+abusing+a+boy

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:40

Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran today (13) sentenced a person to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted on three counts of gross sexual abuse of an underage boy.

The judge also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs. 30,000 and compensation of Rs 600,000 to the abused child.

The judge also stated that if he does not pay the compensation, he will be sentenced to a further six years.

The businessman from Kirulapone who was sentenced, had sexually abused the boy for nearly a year from November 2013 to November 2014.

Meanwhile, a man convicted of heroin trafficking has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today (13).

The 35 year old suspect is a resident of Maligawatta and was charged with possessing and trafficking 13.23 grams of heroin in 2016.