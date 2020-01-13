Government+to+provide+funds+to+bring+back+the+bodies+of+the+students+who+died+in+Azerbaijan

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:38

The Foreign Relations Ministry has decided to provide funds to bring the bodies of the three Sri Lankan girls who were killed in a fire in an Azerbaijan apartment.



In a statement, the ministry said that Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has informed the parents of the students who were killed, when they met the Minister. Accordingly, the Minister has informed the parents that a sum of 1.5 million rupees will be given to bring the bodies of girls.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier informed the relatives of the family that the bodies could be brought to Sri Lanka the day after tomorrow.