22+suspects+receive+suspended+jail+terms+for+obstructing+coast+conservation+officers

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:20

Twenty-two men accused of obstructing the officers of the Coast Conservation Department while they were engaged in removing unauthorized constructions on the Galle Devata beach with machinery, have been sentenced to suspended imprisonment.

19 defendants appeared before the court today and were ordered for six months rigorous imprisonment with a suspended prison sentence of five years by Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunwela.

They have also been fined Rs 1000 each. It is reported that the three other defendants in the case have been issued warrants for their failure to appear in court.

The defendants had blocked and damaged property on March 15 last year when machinery was taken to remove unauthorized structures on the Galle Devata beach.