Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:27

Funeral arrangements of Jayalath Manoratne to be held on the 15

The body of veteran actor Jayalath Manoaratne has been placed in his residence at Boralesgamuwa.

Many relatives, artistes, colleagues, politicians and residents of the area came to his home yesterday (12) evening to pay their last respects to the delightful artist who has brought great joy and entertainment to fans for over five decades.

The funeral of the late Jayalath Manoratne will take place on the 15 at 5 pm at the General Cemetery, Boralesgamuwa.