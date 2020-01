Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:28

The construction of the largest refinery in the country to start next year

Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the construction of the largest refinery in Sri Lanka will commence next year. Speaking at a development program in the Mulana-Dikwala area, the minister said that since 70 percent of the country's total fuel requirement had to be imported, the construction of a refinery is required.

The Power and Energy Ministry issuing a statement informed that the decision was taken as a result of a discussion held with the President last week.

The Government attention has also been drawn to expediting the commencement of drilling activities in Mannar as a result of the confirmation of natural gas deposits in Mannar.