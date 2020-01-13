The+construction+of+the+largest+refinery+in+the+country+to+start+next+year

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 14:28

Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the construction of the largest refinery in Sri Lanka will commence next year. Speaking at a development program in the Mulana-Dikwala area, the minister said that since 70 percent of the country's total fuel requirement had to be imported, the construction of a refinery is required.

The Power and Energy Ministry issuing a statement informed that the decision was taken as a result of a discussion held with the President last week.

The Government attention has also been drawn to expediting the commencement of drilling activities in Mannar as a result of the confirmation of natural gas deposits in Mannar.