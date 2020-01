Monday, 13 January 2020 - 16:25

Chinese national arrested at Airport for trying to smuggle 200 live scorpions

A Chinese national has been arrested by airport customs for attempting to smuggle more than 200 live scorpions in his baggage.

The suspect is a 30-year-old man and was scheduled to fly to Guangzhou, China leaving on Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 880 at 1.50 pm.

The Customs Officers found the scorpions while checking his baggage.