High+Court+issues+notice+on+Rajitha+Senaratne

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 17:39

The revised application filed by the Attorney General against the granting of bail to MP Rajitha Senaratne by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court is scheduled to be considered on the 17th of this month.

Accordingly, the High Court has issued summons to MP Rajitha Senaratne, who has been released on bail to appear in court when the revised application is being heard.

The Attorney General filed the revised application stating that the bail granted to MP Rajitha Senaratne by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court was contrary to law.

MP Rajitha Senaratne was arrested at the Lanka Private Hospital in Narahenpita on December 27 in connection with a controversial white van press conference.

MP Rajitha Senaratne who was granted bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on the 30th continues to remain at the Narahenpita, Lanka Private Hospital.



