SINHALE+JATHIKA+SANVIDHANAYA+CLAIMS+FORMER+PROVINCIAL+GOVERNOR+AZAD+SALLEY+INFLUENCED+THE+POLICE+IN+MAWANELLA+BUDDHA+STATUE+VANDALISM+INCIDENT

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 19:45

The Sinhale Jathika Organization stated that the former governor of the Western Province Azad Salley, should be arrested immediately, for his influence on the investigations regarding the vandalizing of Budda Statues in Mawanella.

The president of the organization, Dan Priyasad made this statement after making a complaint to the Police Headquarters.

Priyasad further added apart from Azad Salley, there are several others like Rishard Baidudeen, Rauf Hakeem, and M.L.A.M Hizbullah, who have accusations levelled against them; however they are yet to be brought to justice.

He also added that this government was elected because people believe in the president and hoped that correct decisions will be taken by the president to ensure law and order is maintained.



