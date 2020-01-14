EU+extends+ban+on+LTTE

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 7:43

The European Council renewed the so-called European Union terrorist list, which sets out persons, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures with a view to combating terrorism.

The Council has continued to list the LTTE as a terrorist organization among 21 terrorist groups and 15 individuals.

Persons, groups and entities on the list are subject to the freezing of their funds and other financial assets in the EU.

It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to them.